Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sells NFT of first tweet for $2.9M

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for more than $2.9 million. The tweet from 2006, which says “just setting up my twttr,” was bought by Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi. It was put up for a digital auction earlier this month to be sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT. The token is a digital certificate of authenticity that confirm an item is one of a kind and real. Dorsey had said the proceeds would be converted to Bitcoin, and given to the nonprofit GiveDirectly. He tweeted the Bitcoin receipt Monday afternoon, and said the proceeds were sent to the charity.