Two teenagers arrested after East Towne Mall stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two teenagers are in custody and another is in the hospital after an altercation with a knife at East Towne Mall Friday.

See all of our crime coverage here.

According to an incident report by MPD public information office Tyler Grigg, one 15-year-old stabbed another in the thigh during a confrontation inside the mall. The wound was not life-threatening.

A 16-year-old was not stabbed, but did receive a minor injury in the altercation.

The teen accused of the attack faces potential charges of endangering safety and resisting arrest. An 18-year-old man is also in custody, pending charges for resisting arrest.