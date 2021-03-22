UW Health using self-scheduling system for coronavirus vaccine appointments

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, more than two million more people became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Due to the dramatic increase in eligibility, UW Health is offering a new option for patients to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The hospital system is now offering a new self-scheduling and attestation model. Patients are encouraged to visit uwhealth.org/vaccine and use one of these two options:

Self-scheduling an appointment through MyChart. Patients will be asked to check a box stating they are eligible. The number of appointments available will depend upon the supply of vaccines received from the state.

Signing up for same-day vaccination opportunities at one of the multiple vaccination clinics operated by UW Health.

Since more than half the state is eligible, UW Health will no longer be able to reach out to eligible individuals. Although UW Health has only received a fraction of the vaccine supply needed to vaccinate patients, Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health, said the new scheduling system will allow people to book appointments faster.

“We are optimistic that the supply of vaccine will eventually increase, and our new scheduling format will allow us to be ready when it comes,” Pothof said.

If appointments are not immediately available at UW Health due to limited supply, UW Health encourages its patients to seek vaccines from any provider they can, including local pharmacies and through the DHS vaccine finder webpage.