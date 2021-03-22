Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The fight over control of Wisconsin’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday in the state Legislature, with Republicans voting on a bill to take away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. The GOP-controlled Legislature was also slated to give final approval to measures that would prohibit employers and the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic. Evers is expected to veto all of the measures.