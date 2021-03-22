Wisconsin women’s hockey team returns home, celebrates national championship

MADISON (WKOW)- The Wisconsin women's hockey team returned home to LaBahn Arena to celebrate its sixth national title. The Badgers defeated Northeastern in overtime 2-1 on Saturday night to win the Frozen Four championship. Daryl Watts scored the overtime goal. Wisconsin ties Minnesota for most NCAA titles in history.

The Badgers held a virtual ceremony at LaBahn arena on Monday night. UW Head Coach Mark Johnson and a few players talked about the challenging but beyond memorable season. Johnson passed Shannon Miller for the most NCAA women's hockey titles with his sixth national championship. Johnson is the winningest coach in NCAA history with 539 wins.