Arizona university scientists propose lunar Earth repository

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona scientist and his five students said natural underground caverns on the moon could be used to store frozen samples of Earth’s species in order to protect biodiversity in the event of global catastrophe. Jekan Thanga and his students presented a paper during a virtual international conference earlier this month on the concept. Thanga said the underground biological repository would serve as a backup copy of frozen seeds, spores, sperm and egg samples from most Earth species. Students Álvaro Díaz-Flores Caminero and Claire Pedersen said the idea came from the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, but instead of two of every animal, the lunar ark would store 50 samples from each of the chosen species.