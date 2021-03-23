Arrested man attacks Dane County deputy during booking, authorities say

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Sheriff's deputy suffered only minor injuries after a man allegedly slipped out of his cuffs and took a swing at him Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from a sheriff's office spokesperson, 33-year-old Mark Goss was in custody pending charges of probation violations and resisting arrest.

When a deputy walked past his chair in the Dane County Jail, Goss allegedly freed his hand from his cuffs and swung at the deputy's face.

Multiple officers overpowered Goss and restrained him.

He had been arrested with a broken hand, and officers transported him to a local hospital for evaluation. From there, Madison Police officers took Goss to Winnebago Mental Health Institute.