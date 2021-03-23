Authorities confirm body pulled from Rock County lake was missing hiker

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities have confirmed that the body found in a Rock County Lake near Milton was a missing hiker.

66-year-old Kevin J. Doyle was reported missing from his Milton home last week Wednesday after taking his dogs for a walk near the lake.

A body was recovered from Bowers Lake Friday and authorities announced they were calling off their search for Doyle.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office officially confirmed the body was Doyle in a press release Tuesday.

The release did not specify the cause of Bowers' death.

"This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department," department spokesperson Barry E. Irmen said in the release.