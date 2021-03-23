Badgers’ Sheffield asks NCAA to reconsider tournament field reduction

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield sees the NCAA basketball tournaments on TV and can't help but wonder why his sport is set to host a reduced NCAA Tournament when other sports have a full field.

"We've got the same number of teams that both basketballs do across the country. I think it's a real disservice. "

The NCAA is planning to host a Division 1 women's volleyball tournament in April in Omaha. The field, which has been 64 teams since 1998, has been reduced to 48 teams.

"We're saving money by putting it all in one city," says Sheffield. "There's no reason why at the last minute here they can't expand that up to 64 and do the right thing."

Sheffield admits there was not much pushback when the initial decision to reduce the field was announced months ago because everyone was just happy to have a chance at any kind of tournament. However, he believes the situation has changed and the decision should as well.

"You can't sit there on one hand and say, 'Hey. This is amateur sports.' But on the other hand saying, 'Well, you don't make any money, and that's why we're going to shrink it.' You can't have both."