Baldwin, bipartisan cosponsors aim to increase drug pricing transparency

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and three cosponsors introduced legislation Tuesday to require transparency in any price increases for prescription drugs.

According to a news release from Baldwin's office, the FAIR Drug Pricing Act would require manufacturers to disclose any planned price increase before enacting it. The bill's goal is to make costs of research and development public knowledge, to give people context and push companies to keep prices down.

“Drug corporations are making prescription drugs more and more expensive with no systematic transparency to taxpayers. My bipartisan reform will change that and demand answers from drug companies who are jacking up the prices on the medications that Americans need. It is time for Congress to take action and take on the rising costs of medicine people depend on," Baldwin said in the release.

The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), Mike Braun (R-Indiana) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).