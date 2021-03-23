Bears at Henry Vilas Zoo wake up from hibernation

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a sign of spring, the grizzly bears at the Henry Vilas Zoo have woken up and are out and about in their pen for the first time this year.

The zoo shared the news about their bears, named Ash and Lexi, in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Our grizzly bears woke up from their winter torpor and will slowly get up and running over the next few weeks," the Zoo wrote in the post. "They will be out on exhibit but may be pretty sleepy for awhile!"

Zoo staff said they left the bears some mulberry leaves as a snack for when they woke up.

The zoo said that the bears will slowly work off their winter weight as they gain more energy and move around.