Biden to nominate 3 federal prosecutors for New York offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to nominate three prosecutors to run the U.S. attorney’s offices in New York, including the first Black man to run the Southern District of New York. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Biden will nominate Damian Williams as the U.S. attorney in the Southern District, which is based in Manhattan and handles some of the Justice Department’s most significant and sensitive cases. Biden also intends to nominate Breon Peace as the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District, based in Brooklyn. And Biden will nominate Trini Ross to run the office in the Western District, based in Buffalo.