Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Office of Management and Budget says the Biden administration will release its proposed discretionary budget next week for fiscal 2022. The proposal will provide insight into the president’s top priorities and lay down a marker for Congress. It will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments. But it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden’s full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.