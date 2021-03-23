Bombing in southwestern Pakistan province kills 3, wounds 14

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful roadside bomb has exploded outside the offices of security forces in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan. The blast killed three people and wounded 14. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Chaman. Local police official Jamil Ahmed said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a nearby hospital. He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating. Chaman is the main border town in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency.