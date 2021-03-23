Brazil court rules Car Wash judge was biased in Lula cases

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has ruled that former judge Sergio Moro was biased in the way he oversaw former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s corruption trial, providing vindication for the leftist leader who has long claimed political persecution. The decision also further darkens the shadow over the reputation of Moro and the sweeping Car Wash investigation over which he presided for years. With their 3-2 decision on Tuesday, the justices prohibited evidence gathered in the Car Wash probe about da Silva’s alleged ownership of a triplex in the beach town of Guaruja from being used in any eventual trial.