Brewers’ Hader happy with more defined ninth-inning role

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader expects to remain more of a traditional ninth-inning closer this season after occasionally working multiple innings earlier in his career. That’s just the way the two-time All-Star likes it. Hader acknowledged that working multiple innings can be a grind and said he appreciated having the more defined ninth-inning assignment last season. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says Hader will “largely do the same role” that the left-hander filled last season.