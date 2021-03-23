Dana Loesch, seeking Limbaugh fans, dislikes ‘angry radio’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dana Loesch, who’s one of the conservative commentators seeking some of the late Rush Limbaugh’s audience, says she doesn’t like ‘angry radio.’ Radio America announced Tuesday that it had signed Loesch to a multi-year contract extension. She’s been doing a show in the same afternoon time slot that Limbaugh occupied since 2014, and is now on about 200 radio stations. She says that while there are things to be outraged about, that emotion is a “finite resource and should be spent as such.” Radio stations around the country are deciding what listeners will respond to in that slot. Limbaugh’s old syndicator said this week it would continue to air a show with guest hosts and tapes of Limbaugh.