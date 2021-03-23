Democrats mark 11 years since Affordable Care Act became law

(WKOW) -- Tuesday marked 11 years since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

Former President Barack Obama made it official on March 23, 2010.

"We have seen over 130 million Americans have the security and comfort of knowing a preexisting condition is going to prohibit them from getting insurance," said the former president in a video message Tuesday.

Governor Tony Evers also took time to praise the Affordable Care Act and said the country cannot go back on the progress its made in health coverage.

"This pandemic, it's been very difficult for everybody, but it's brought so many issues to into focus," said Evers (D-WI) on a video call. "But more than anything it has underscored the emergency and urgency of improving the health care system."

President Joe Biden also spoke in Columbus, Ohio Tuesday to mark 11 years of Affordable Care Act coverage. Former President Obama signed it into law in Ohio when Biden was vice president.