Democrats renew call for expanded background checks; Vos has “no idea” if that would improve safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following shootings that killed 10 people in Colorado, eight in Georgia, and two in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday called again for enhanced gun control laws.

Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, grieved for the victims of Monday's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, CO.

The mass shooting in Boulder last night has brought more anguish and sadness for Colorado and our country. Kathy and I grieve for the 10 lives taken, for their loved ones, and for Boulder. Gun violence must not continue to be a daily tragedy in this nation. We must act. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2021

When asked for specifics on what actions they seek, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) said he wanted the legislature to pass expanded background checks.

"I'm not saying there's a law we could pass that would stop all of this gun violence," Hintz said. "But leaders have a responsibility to take any measure possible and we do know that measure would save lives or would've saved lives in the past."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said in a press conference he did not see a need for the legislature to expand background checks on gun sales because most of the weapons sold in the state already require such checks.

"We know the vast majority of weapons that are purchased in this state already go through a background check process. We already have the federal system," Vos said. "We know it's a very limited number [of guns sold without a check], especially now with COVID, where you do not have anywhere near the number of gun shows."

In response to a follow-up question, Vos said he didn't know whether universal background checks would enhance safety, even marginally.

"I have no idea," Vos said. "We do not know, based on data, I have not seen data that shows that it is significantly safer."

A 2019 poll conducted by the Marquette University Law School found about 80 percent of Wisconsin voters support universal background checks.

The widespread support included about 75 percent of respondents who said they have a gun in their household.

Hintz said the unique frequency with which mass shootings happen in the U.S. relative to other developed countries should signal to all lawmakers more regulations are needed.

"This happens in the U.S. and doesn't really happen in other places," he said. "We should do everything possible to minimize the risks out there and demonstrate to the public we care."