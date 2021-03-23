Dodgeville planning virtual learning days as teachers, staff get second vaccine dose

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Many students in Dodgeville have been back in classrooms since late 2020, but all students will be learning virtually for four days in April.

Sixty staff members are set to get their second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on April 6, and another 80 will get their shot a week later on April 13.

District administrator Paul Weber said having that many staff members in and out throughout the day makes in-person learning nearly impossible.

The district went ahead with in-person instruction when its first group of teachers got vaccinated in early March, but Weber said he and other district staff quickly realized that wasn't working.

"When the kids are in our care at school, we're responsible to supervise them and provide them a quality education that day," he said. "We covered from within and found that that was a little difficult. It really taxed our ability to supervise students that day."

So this time around, all students will learn virtually on the two days teachers and staff have vaccine appointments. But because of the potential for a large number of staff to have side effects, everyone will learn virtually on April 7 and 14, too.

"The second dose oftentimes brings more side effects than the first dose, and so we were concerned that we may have a large number of staff, or at least enough staff that we couldn't cover, out the following day," Weber said.

Weber said students will likely experience multiple forms of instruction on those virtual days. He said teachers who are not experiencing side effects will still come to school and teach synchronously. Teachers who do have side effects will have multiple options, too.

"They might be able to be teaching for a while, but then they might have to take a break and go asynchronously for a while with students," Weber said. "Then, there might be those who are just down and out from the from the vaccine, and we've told everybody to prep in advance and be ready to go asynchronous that day just in case."

While Weber said he knows virtual learning days can add stress to families, he's hoping the advance notice will give parents enough time to make plans for those days.

He says he's also optimistic that taking the time now to fully vaccinate a majority of teachers and staff will pay off in the future.

"Hopefully, this will be a game changer for us moving forward, and allow us to get back to a little bit more normalcy for the remainder of the year," he said.