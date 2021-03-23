Emily Stokes named new Paris Review editor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Paris Review has a new editor, only the sixth since being founded in 1953, but its third since 2017. Emily Stokes, currently a senior editor at The New Yorker, succeeds Emily Nemens, who announced last week she was leaving to work on a new book. The Review was run for decades by founding editor George Plimpton and became known for its in-depth interviews on the writing process and for publishing early works by Philip Roth, Adrienne Rich and many others. Its leadership has changed far more frequently since he died in 2003. Stokes begins her new job in May.