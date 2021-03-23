Far-right party set to gain new influence after Israeli vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — An alliance of far-right groups including openly racist and homophobic candidates appears poised to enter Israel’s parliament as an indispensable member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition. The Religious Zionist Party includes a new incarnation of the Kahanist movement, a Jewish extremist group outlawed as terrorists by Israel and Western countries decades ago over its incitement to violence against Arabs. With Netanyahu and his opponents deadlocked, he will likely need the group to assemble a narrow majority. Its rise heralds a further shift to the right in Israel, where parties that support Jewish settlements and oppose the creation of a Palestinian state already dominate the political scene.