Freebies offered for those who get COVID-19 vaccines

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated.

Some are giving away free food, even money, to people who are fully vaccinated.

At Krispy Kreme, your immunization card gets you a free donut per day for the rest of the year.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association says 10 to 15 percent of restaurants have closed due to the pandemic.

It says customer incentives may help keep their doors open.