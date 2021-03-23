Fruit and nut oatmeal cookie recipe

These fruit and nut oatmeal cookies make a great breakfast or snack! Check out the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

- 2 ripe bananas, mashed

- 1/2 cup nut butter

- 1 tbsp coconut oil

- 3 tbsp brown sugar blend

- 1 tbsp water

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 2 cups oats

- 1/4 cup almond flour

- 1/4 cup chopped almonds

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1/4 tsp cinnamon

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 1/4 cup dried blueberries

- 1/4 cup dried cranberries

- 1/4 cup dried cherries

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease baking sheet and set aside.

2. Stir together bananas, nut butter, coconut oil, brown sugar blend, water and vanilla.

3. Mix in remaining ingredients until dough forms. Roll into 12-24 cookies and bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Enjoy!