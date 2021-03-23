Girl’s solo journey to US border shows risks parents take

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old migrant girl from Honduras recently arrived alone at the U.S. border in Texas. Her journey illustrates the extraordinary risks taken by parents to get their children across the border, even if it means abandoning them for the most perilous part of the trip. She is one of thousands of kids arriving alone in the U.S. in a surge that is straining the federal government’s system for managing refugees. Nearly 9,500 migrant children arrived at the border in February, up 60% from a month earlier. The government is rushing to set up more facilities to house.