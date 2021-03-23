Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take ‘months’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The chair of the state Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration’s undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved. The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York’s Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign.