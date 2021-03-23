Justice lawyer urges judge to reject Huawei lawyer narrative

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian justice department lawyers say there is no evidence to support defense allegations of a “covert criminal investigation” involving the United States which could result in stopping the extradition hearing for a senior executive for China’s Huawei. Meng Wanzhou is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder She arrested at the Vancouver airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Meng’s lawyers claim her extraction should be halted because Canada Border Services Agency officers detained and questioned her without a lawyer and asked questions that benefited U.S. authorities .