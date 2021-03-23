Kosovo court convicts 1 Serb, 1 Albanian of 1999 war crimes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has jailed a Serb former police officer and an Albanian policeman convicted of murder and other war crimes during the 1998-1999 war in the former Serbian province. The Pristina court on Tuesday sentenced the Serb defendant, only identified as Z.K., to 14.5 years’ imprisonment and the Albanian identified as D.Sh. to seven years’ imprisonment. The verdict said that in March 1999 Z.K. was part of Serb police forces who together with paramilitaries and army troops went to a village and burned down the house of a 19-member family. Four family members were taken away, tortured and killed. The court fund that the Serb forces tried to conceal the crime by “throwing the murdered bodies away.”