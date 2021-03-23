Marine commander fired after deadly assault vehicle accident

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Marine Corps commander has been fired following an investigation into the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle in the ocean off Southern California that killed nine service members. A Marine Corps statement says Col. Christopher J. Bronzi was relieved of command of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit due to a loss of trust and confidence. The amphibious assault vehicle had 16 people aboard when it sank off San Clemente Island on July 30, 2020. One Marine was pronounced dead at the scene and the bodies of seven Marines and a Navy corpsman were later recovered by an underwater team.