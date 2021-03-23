Motel room catches on fire in Portage

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A motel room in Portage is damaged following a fire Monday evening, according to the Portage Fire Department.

In a news release, Fire Chief Troy Haase said crews were dispatched to the Sunset Motel in the 2600 block of New Pinery Road at about 6:25 p.m.

When firefighters got there they saw light smoke coming from the roof.

The owner of the motel was able to partially extinguish the fire before shutting down the gas to the motel. All residents in the unit were evacuated.

Chief Haase said there were some heavy smoke and remaining fire on the floor and ceiling of the room. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Alliant Energy was called to make sure there weren't any problems with the power and gas.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.