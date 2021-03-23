MPD searching for homeless shelter shooting suspect, who could be armed and dangerous

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspect who "may be armed and should be considered dangerous" following a shooting at the temporary men's shelter on the near east side.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said two officers were in the area for a non-related call around 7:20 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots from inside the former City Fleet Services building. The officers went inside and encountered two people -- one who had been shot multiple times, and the other who police took into custody.

The person initially taken into custody is no longer believed to be involved, according to the Madison Police Department.

Authorities are now looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens who is wanted on charges of attempted homicide.

MPD is searching for Stephens and they warn the public that he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you have information about Stephens whereabouts should call 911.



