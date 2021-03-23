NATO affirms unity as minsters put Trump era behind them

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers are committing to defend each other against outside attack and say that ties between North America and Europe are strong. It comes after four years of doubt and concern among some allies under the Trump administration. The ministers said Tuesday that they “reaffirm the enduring transatlantic bond between Europe and North America, with NATO at its heart.” Former President Donald Trump often criticized NATO partners for failing to pay their fair share of the defense burden, and earlier in his tenure threatened not to come to the defense of any country that did not meet NATO spending guidelines. That caused deep concern among member nations close to Russia’s borders, like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.