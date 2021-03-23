NATO prepares ‘virus-free’ zone for summit; Biden invited

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers are preparing for a summit of leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, that the military alliance aims to hold in a “coronavirus-free” zone, probably in June. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are meeting in person Tuesday at the organization’s Brussels headquarters. It’s the first face-to-face meeting of ministers there for more than a year. On Thursday, around 20 Polish medical personnel will begin inoculating some of the estimated 4,000 people who work at NATO headquarters against COVID-19. They’ll administer around 3,500 AstraZeneca vaccines in two phases. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is praising Poland as “a highly valued ally.” NATO has not said why its staff should have priority access to vaccines.