Nursing home COVID-19 cases declining rapidly with mass vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin nursing homes are down 47 percent, per a report from a consumer advocacy group.

According to a report from WISPIRG and the Frontier Group, pulling from government data on nursing home cases, Wisconsin nursing homes recorded just 39 new weekly cases by early February. This is down from the November peak of 854.

"This news validates what everyone was hoping -- that the vaccines work. What’s stunning is how quickly cases plummeted after residents received just one shot,” WISPIRG campaign associate Susanna Cain said in a news release. “Wisconsin's fantastic numbers also point to the likelihood that the state really had its act in gear as far as getting vaccines out to nursing homes early.”

While the report found that conditions in nursing homes are improving, there were a few areas of concern: