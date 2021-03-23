One City Schools to purchase new facility for $12 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- One City Schools' Board of Directors announced a plan Tuesday to purchase a 157,000-square-foot facility for $12 million. The property belongs to WPS Health Solutions. It will serve as the home for its K-12 public charter schools.

In a press release from One City Schools, the purchase of the building on WPS' campus was made possible by a donation of $14 million by local philanthropist Pleasant Rowland.

One City Elementary School currently enrolls children in grades 4K - 2 and will add third and fourth grades this fall. One City has also been conditionally approved by its charter school authorizer, the University of Wisconsin System’s Office of Educational Opportunity, to open its 6 – 12 grade One City Preparatory Academy in September 2022.