Rain becomes steadier and more widespread through midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Keep the umbrellas handy, we have a wet pattern ahead.



SET UP

Two areas of low pressure will move through the Midwest bringing multiple rounds of precipitation.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, mild and becoming breezy with winds from the southeast gusting up to 25 mph.

Spotty, light rain showers are possible in the morning with more consistent rainfall expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT

As our first main low moves through, the core of the system's energy, there may be a few claps of thunder this evening or tonight with more scattered rain. Conditions stay mild and breezy with temps in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers, tapering by late-afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the southwest gusting up to 30 mph.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 40s, wind chills in the upper 30s and low 40s. A sprinkle is possible at some point during the day.



By the evening and overnight, another system may move in bringing a possibility of a wintry mix.



FRIDAY

If this system moves far enough north into our area, the mix may linger into the early morning hours, then we'll see some clearing with highs around 50°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild in the mid 50s and a spotty light rain chance in the afternoon and evening.



Another shot at a spotty, light mix overnight.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, drier and seasonal in the mid 40s.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny in the mid to upper 40s.

Forecast rain totals through the weekend



