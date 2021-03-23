Republic of Congo President Sassou N’Guesso declared winner

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Election officials in Republic of Congo have declared longtime President Denis Sassou N’Guesso the winner of an election marked by his main opponent’s death from COVID-19. Sassou N’Guesso, who has been in power for more than 36 years, was elected to another five-year term with 88.57% of ballots cast, according to official results. Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who died aboard a medical evacuation flight just after it landed in France, won 7.84% of the vote. Sassou N’Guesso led Republic of Congo from e