Republicans pass bills banning vaccine mandates, giving themselves oversight of relief spending

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP leaders on Tuesday passed bills that would ban government agencies and private employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

Democratic lawmakers called the bills a waste of time since Democratic Governor Tony Evers had already indicated he would veto the bills should they reach his desk.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the measures were not meant to discourage people from getting vaccinated. Vos said on the floor he planned to get the vaccine himself.

"But I certainly do not believe, as an elected official, I should have the right to say every single person in the state has to get the vaccine before it's been formally approved by the FDA," Vos said. "Which it is not; it's been under the emergency rule."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said he also planned on getting vaccinated but did not believe either government or employers should make that decision for anyone else.

In addition to their message about Evers's pending veto rendering the bills pointless, Democrats also pointed to language already in state statute that allows people to conscientiously object to any vaccine mandates during a pandemic.

"[Health officials can require vaccination] unless the individual, for reasons of religion or conscience, refuses to obtain the vaccination," Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) read from state statute. "Mr. Speaker, I cannot figure out any legitimate purpose for this bill."

Republicans said the bill would protect individual freedoms and bodily autonomy. Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said progressives who use the saying, 'my body, my choice' with regard to the abortion debate should do the same with regard to vaccine requirements.

"We are taking the side of allowing people to make decisions for themselves. That is a simple argument to make," Vos said. "The argument my Democratic colleagues are making is that we just have to tell people what to do."

The bill prohibiting private employers from requiring their workers to get vaccinated drew opposition from the Wisconsin Medical Society, Wisconsin Nurses Association, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said the bills would detract from ongoing efforts to encourage the public to get vacccinated.

"Either you want the state to recover, you want to achieve herd immunity, you want to encourage people to do their part to look out for others," Hintz said. "Or you want to undermine those efforts."

Oversight Debate

Republicans in the Senate passed a bill by an 18-12 vote Tuesday that would give the legislature a say over how Evers administration can spend incoming federal aid through the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan."

The bill Republicans passed would require the Evers administration to present its spending plans to the Joint Finance Committee.

GOP leaders said the bill would give the public more of a chance to weigh in on spending ideas before the governor's office can execute them.

"Unfortunately, it seems like the Democrats want to have a piggy bank where they can choose to give the money with no oversight, no transparency," Vos said.

Democrats derided the legislation as an attempted power grab by the GOP. Hintz said putting every idea before the budget committee would politicize and slow down the process of getting relief to counties, municipalities, and businesses that need it.

"If they want to be governor then run for governor," Hintz said. "But don't try to have a group of politicians micro-manage what's in the best interest of the state, delaying things."

Much like with the vaccine legislation, Evers had previously indicated he would veto the oversight bill should it reach his desk.