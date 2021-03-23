Shower chances and mild temps continue

MADISON (WKOW) - While the wettest day of the week will be Tuesday, precipitation chances continue into the weekend.

Dry air has influenced the original start time of showers Tuesday.

Rain is still expected to begin late-afternoon, early-evening and continue pushing inward across the region into the night. Thundershowers are also possible during this time.

Showers will lighten overnight, and become scattered into Wednesday.

While chances for showers remain decent Wednesday morning and into the afternoon hours, there will likely be dry breaks.

Anywhere from 1/4" to 1" of rain is expected to fall by Wednesday night.

Rain chances begin again for the later half of Thursday, with even a rain/snow/mix possible into Friday morning.

Saturday could bring another spotty light rain shower, mix at night.

Breezy or somewhat breezy conditions are possible most days this week.

Drier weather returns Sunday.

Despite the cloudy, at times rainy conditions, temperatures will remain rather mild throughout the week.

Highs will likely continue to reach the mid-upper 50s through Saturday, or maybe just a few degrees under 50 at the lowest.