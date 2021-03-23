Showers are pushing through southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - The rain held off this morning due to dry air, but as the afternoon arrives showers are starting to reach the ground.

Light showers are pushing in from the south, moving northward.

A little break in the scattered showers, drizzle is likely before the bulk of the rain arrives late-afternoon.

Another round of moderate to at times heavy rain will push in from the southwest to northeast, most all of the region getting rain by evening. Thundershowers are also possible at this time.

Shower chances will continue into the night, becoming more scattered.