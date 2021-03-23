Silver alert: Authorities search for missing Milton man

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton police have issued a silver alert for a man last seen Tuesday near the village of Caledonia.

Dean Birkeness, 87, from Milton was last seen driving north on Interstate 41 at 1:20 p.m.

He is described as a white man, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 156 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a brown quarter zip-up sweater, dark navy spring coat and glasses.

His vehicle is a silver 2019 Chevrolet Trax with Wisconsin license plate 704TTC.

Birkeness went to a Milton restaurant at 10 a.m. and left an hour later. He did not return home as planned.