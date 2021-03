(WKOW/CNN)- The National Association of Realtors reports home sales experienced a record low in the month of February.

Just over one million homes were for sale in February, that's a record drop by about 30% from 2020.

The median home price is now 16% higher than in 2020 which was at $313,000.

Experts say that those who are selling properties on the market are selling quicker than last year.