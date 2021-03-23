Spring Break travel and future trips can be safe

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The United States is at a crossroads in the coronavirus pandemic.

As more Americans get vaccinated, more people are traveling and vacationing.

Air travel is the busiest its been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, more than 1.5 million people streamed through airport security checkpoints.

"Going to a packed beach for spring break, absolutely off limits," Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health said.

Despite the warning, many have been shoulder to shoulder in parts of Miami.

"That is a really high risk environment," he said.

But Dr. Pothof says travel isn't completely off limits.

"The location that I pick for my vacation is going to be something I can do with my immediate family, maybe we've created a bubble during the pandemic, we're going to travel together," he said.

And local travel agents like Mary Miller have helped people take on those safer trips.

"People for spring break decided to stay here in the US and maybe go out west or out east for road-trips," she said.

At Middleton Travel, agents say folks have been eager to get traveling, but they've been making sure where they're going is safe and accommodating.

"This year Mexico was a great place as a destination," Miller said. "When the CDC came out in January that you needed testing to get back into the US, they provided free testing onsite at the resorts."

She says that this time last year they were helping hundreds get back home or refund their trips, now people are looking further out than the immediate spring break.

They're also getting a lot of customers from a specific group.

"We have a lot of what we call post-vaccine people that have been vaccinated and they are ready to go, we see a lot of Alaska with them, not by cruise but by land," Miller said.

Travel agents say right now is a good time to start planning for trips in 2022 as there are more deals and availability and more areas of the country and world start opening up.