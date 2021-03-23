Stoughton schools set to bring more students back to classrooms

(WKOW) -- Local schools are starting to implement the updated guidance on distancing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stoughton schools began the year virtually and have slowly reopened.

Phase 3 of the district's plan begins Monday, April 5 with grades K through 5 in-person five days a week.

The board voted to ease distancing restrictions to no less than three feet between desks, which is in line with CDC recommendations.

"Our desks, depending on the classroom and how big it is, the number of students, our desks are anywhere from three to six feet apart," said Tim Onsager, District Administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.

"We're able to maintain in most classrooms close to that six feet apart. Some classrooms are a little closer."

At a meeting on April 5, the board is expected to decide whether to move all grades back into the classroom with eased distancing restrictions.

Students also have the option to maintain virtual learning.