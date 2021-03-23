Stoughton Trailers worker taken to hospital after getting caught in conveyor belt

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- An employee of a Stoughton company is on his way to the hospital after getting his arm trapped inside a conveyor belt Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dane County dispatchers, the call first came in at 2:25 p.m. from Stoughton Trailers at 416 S. Academy Street.

Stoughton Fire Chief Joshua Ripp touted his department's rapid response to the scene, saying in a phone call with 27 News approximately 35 minutes after the emergency call that the patient had been extricated and was en route to the hospital.

Ripp did not comment on the patient's condition or the severity of any injuries.