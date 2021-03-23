Suspect in shelter shooting charged, but still not in custody

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County District Attorney's office has brought a charge of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon against Ronald Stephens for his alleged role in a shooting at a men's shelter Monday. The charge was filed Tuesday and a warrant has been issued for Stephens' arrest.

According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, police were near the men's shelter on First Street on an unrelated call when they heard gunshots inside the building. Upon entering, the officers found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. They originally took one person into custody, but later clarified that person was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

Tuesday morning, police announced the man they are looking for is Ronald E. Stephens, 23. He has not been arrested yet.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement on the incident, saying that officers prevented the situation from becoming much worse. She called for the passage of gun control legislation, and urged Madisonians not to use the incident to paint homeless people as criminals.

"Madison shelters have been safely run and operated for decades, thanks to the dedication and hard work of many. All of us, including patrons of shelter facilities and those who staff them, have a right to sleep and work in a safe environment," Rhodes-Conway said in the release.