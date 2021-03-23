Top UN rights body approves greater scrutiny of Sri Lanka

GENEVA (AP) — The Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling on the office of the U.N. rights chief to step up its monitoring of the situation in Sri Lanka. In a 22-11 vote with 14 abstentions, Tuesday’s vote at the U.N.’s top human rights body also called on the government in Colombo to allow for investigation and prosecution of alleged crimes linked to rights violations or serious violations of international law. Western countries led the way in sponsoring and voting in favor of the measure, while countries like China, Russia, Eritrea and the Philippines opposed it. India was among those that abstained.