UW Health Care Direct to help homebound patients get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health Care Direct is delivering the coronavirus vaccine to some of the people most vulnerable to the virus.

Care Direct is UW Health’s home care affiliate that cares for those who are homebound and require medical services. Recently, the state Department of Health Services approved Care Direct as a COVID-19 vaccinator, and it is receiving shipments of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, clearing the way to vaccinate those who can’t leave their homes to visit a vaccination clinic.

“These patients are vulnerable because they are often very ill and cannot leave their homes without significant effort or risk,” said Julie Slattery, chief clinical officer, UW Health Care Direct. “We are thrilled to be able to help protect our patients so that in the near future family and friends can visit them again, as they did before the pandemic.”

The team at Care Direct receives the vaccine allotted to them from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services every week, loads the vaccine and supplies into their vehicles and administers the shots in the patients’ homes.