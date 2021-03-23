Skip to Content

Wisconsin Republicans vote to control virus money

New
2:21 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted to take control of the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments. It was one of several coronavirus-related bills the Legislature was voting on Tuesday. The Republican-controlled Assembly also gave final approval to a measure that would prohibit the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. It was also slated to give pass bills that would ban employers from requiring vaccinations and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content