Activists seek probe of school team’s anti-Semitic language

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League is asking for an independent investigation into a Massachusetts high school football team that used anti-Semitic language in its on-field play calling during a recent game. Robert Trestan is president of the New England Anti-Defamation League. Trestan said Tuesday he was told by the Duxbury schools superintendent about language used in Duxbury High School’s March 12 game. Duxbury’s superintendent and football coach both issued apologies. Duxbury has been one of the most successful teams in the state in recent years.